Crime

1 killed, 1 injured in double shooting in Wildwood

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police units respond to the scene of an emergency.

WILDWOOD, Mo. — One man was killed and another was injured after police said they were shot following an argument at a home in Wildwood, Missouri, Wednesday night.

A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said they were called to a home on Eagle Creek Road just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

A second man was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were not life-threatening.

During their investigation, police found that there were at least four people inside the home when the two men showed up. Police said there was some sort of argument that led to shots being fired.

No one else was injured.

Police described the investigation as very active and said the department's homicide detectives were handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. Police said people who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

