Elsberry man dies Sunday in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A 43-year-old man died Sunday evening in a crash on Highway E in Lincoln County, Missouri.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:55 p.m. on Highway E, east of Lincoln Lane Road.

Justin Riffle of Elsberry, Missouri, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on Highway E when the truck went off the left side of the road, traveled back onto the road and then drove off the road again on the right side, where the truck overturned.

Riffle was thrown from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Silverado was totaled in the crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F handled the crash investigation.

This crash marks Troop F's third fatal crash in May, and 19th fatal crash in 2023.

No additional information was released about the crash.