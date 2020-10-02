ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was hit and killed while walking along Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County Sunday night.

Corporal Dallas Thompson said they were called by the St. Louis County Police Department at around 7:30 to help with an investigation after the man was struck.

Thompson said the man was walking near the intersection of Telegraph and Championship Boulevard when he was struck. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Thompson said two cars were involved in the crash, but troopers are still working to figure out what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

