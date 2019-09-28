ST. LOUIS — A 55-year-old man was rushed to an area hospital in critical, unstable condition after police said he was struck by a car in the city's Grand Center neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was struck in the intersection of Grand and Page boulevards at around 8 p.m. and suffered head trauma. The car that struck him did not stay on scene.

Accident reconstruction has been requested.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we receive more information.