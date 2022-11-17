Man involved in fatal 2019 Wellston shooting convicted of 2nd-degree murder

A St. Louis County jury recommended that Tyrus Young, 22, be sentenced to at least 20 years in prison.

WELLSTON, Mo. — A St. Louis County jury convicted a man involved in the 2019 shooting death of a 64-year-old man in Wellston of second-degree murder Thursday.

Tyrus Young was convicted Wednesday. On Thursday, the jury recommended a sentence of 20 years for second-degree murder, five years for armed criminal action and one year for tampering.

According to a press release, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office proved beyond a reasonable doubt that, on December 2, 2019, on the 1500 block of Wellston Place in Wellston, Young shot and killed 64-year-old Wendell Wright. He then fled the scene as a passenger in a previously stolen car.

The victim, known to friends and loved ones as ‘Bucky,’ was cleaning up after changing the oil in his car, according to the release. An associate helping the victim clean up was the intended target of the 11 bullets that Young fired, but he escaped unscathed.

Three bullets struck Wright, and one of them killed him.

The prosecution called an eyewitness, law enforcement and forensic officials, and the victim’s daughter to the stand. Young testified in his own defense.

The jury also watched Young's videotaped confession, during which he wept and apologized to the victim. Young confessed that he knew the victim for years.

“After his testimony, the state called the supervisor of the St. Ann jail as a rebuttal witness to counter Young's claims that he was not provided water and missed one meal while being held overnight,” according to the release.

The jury rejected Young's claim that his confession was coerced and false.

The court set a sentencing hearing for 11 a.m. on Jan. 13.