Man missing from St. Ann assisted living facility

Charles Sims is 75 years old, and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and has white hair and green eyes.

ST ANN, Mo. — A 75-year-old man with medical conditions is missing from an assisted living facility in St. Ann.

St. Ann Police Department issued an endangered silver advisory Friday for Charles E Sims.

Sims is 75 years old, and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and has white hair and green eyes. Sims has diagnosed schizophrenia and dementia.

Sims was last seen at about 10 a.m. Thursday, when he walked away from St. Ann Assisted Living, where he is a new resident, the advisory said.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, with a black cap, a watch and a hospital band.