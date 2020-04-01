ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot near Christy Park Friday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., police were called to the 5000 block of Christy Boulevard for a shooting. When officers arrived, the found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The homicide division was called in to investigate. Anyone with information should call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

