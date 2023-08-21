Mercy Hospital South employee assaulted and injured by patient

A spokesperson for the hospital said that the incident happened in the hospital's emergency room.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An employee at Mercy Hospital South was assaulted and injured by a patient Sunday evening.

The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a report of an assault at the hospital, located on Kennerly Road in south St. Louis County.

A spokesperson for the hospital said in a statement that the incident happened in the hospital's emergency room.

"Please join us in praying for this co-worker and wishing them a speedy recovery from the physical and mental toll suffered while serving our patients," the statement said.

Neither police nor the hospital gave further details on the employee's injuries or the circumstances of the assault. The hospital said it was providing

"We are assessing the situation to identify any ways we can improve our current preventative measures to keep such assaults from happening again," the hospital said. "Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our co-workers, patients and visitors, and we are deeply concerned by this incident.

"We ask our entire community to treat our co-workers with the respect and courtesy that health care workers deserve as they work through the stress and challenges that too often face them while dedicating their lives to caring for others. We are committed to providing care to individuals facing mental health needs."

Police did not say whether a criminal investigation is underway; however, the hospital said it was "fully supportive and will provide all the assistance we can in seeking charges against anyone who attacks one of our co-workers."