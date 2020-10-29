Man wins $50,000 on scratcher he bought at St. Louis liquor store

The 'Treasure Hunt' scratchers ticket was purchased at Last Stop Liquor in south city

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louisan is $50,000 richer thanks to a scratchers ticket!

According to the Missouri Lottery, Fred Ferguson scratched off a $50,000 top prize on a 'Treasure Hunt' scratchers ticket he bought at Last Stop Liquor in south city.

The Missouri Lottery said Ferguson claimed his prize from the regional office on Oct. 23.

In 2020, lottery players in St. Louis won more than $53.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.4 million in commissions and bonuses and more than $3.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county, according to a release from the Missouri Lottery.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open — by appointment only — for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.