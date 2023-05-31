Wednesday safety forum will give update on plans for MetroLink security

Registration for the 8:30 a.m. Zoom event is required and can be completed online.

ST. LOUIS — Citizens for Modern Transit, the region's transit advocacy organization, is hosting the next “Talking Transit" event at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

Bi-State Development and officials from the Regional Business Council are taking part. The safety forum comes as transit officials roll out a plan to increase security on the MetroLink light rail system. People who attend this Zoom will learn more about the metal detector pilot program and increased law enforcement presence.

The discussion will feature the President and CEO of Bi-State Development Taulby Roach as well as officials with the Regional Business Council and the union representing area transit workers.

The transit system has had some security breaches over the years, including fatal shootings and robberies.

Earlier this month, Bi-State development revealed its proposed $53 million Secure Platform Plan, which would add gates and turnstiles at all 38 MetroLink stations throughout the region, ticket vending machines and enhanced video surveillance. Card readers and mobile phone barcodes would also be a part of the rollout. Bi-State Development has put an engineering contract out to bid for final designs for a new system.

A little more than $10 million of the $53 million slated for the updated system will come from the private sector. The other portion will come from a combination of St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Clair County and federal funding, Rouch said.

A full design contract will be revealed in August, and the project is expected to be complete in 2025.