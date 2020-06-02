ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — You can find mini libraries and pantries in one small north St. Louis County town.

Last spring, the City of Charlack installed a mini library and pantry at the Public Works building on Lackland between St. Charles Rock Road and Walton Avenue.

They were installed so people could put books and food inside and those who are less fortunate can take the items for free.

Charlack Mayor Mark Chamberlain said since there was a huge need for them, the city has installed a second one.

“We saw a need and installed another one last week,” he said. “We didn’t know that we had such a need for the pantry, but ever since we put it up, we fill it and it goes.”

The newest library and pantry set was installed at Walton and Forest Park Avenue near Evola Park.

Chamberlain said people can bring non-perishable items to the boxes, but canned goods aren’t the best idea in the winter because they can freeze and explode.

He said having the set-up has been good for the community.

“It’s been a good thing,” he said. “The need is more than we thought.”

City of Charlack, Missouri New addition to our Charlack Park. Another Mini Library and Food Pantry for our Residents .

