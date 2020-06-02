ST. LOUIS — Takashima Records, a Japanese-inspired cocktail lounge and record label, will host its soft opening in The Grove next week.

The hybrid bar, hi-fi listening room and record label — inspired by similar hangouts in Japan — is selling tickets for early and late "seatings" from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15. Tickets are $20 and will go toward patrons' bills at the end of the night, according to its website.

Located on the ground floor of Chroma, the 235-unit apartment development at 4041 Chouteau Ave., Takashima Records is sandwiched between Seoul Taco, which recently opened, and Chao Baan.

Takashima Records is the brainchild of Casey Colgan and Sean Baltzel, who's behind Tower Classic Tattoo, Knife & Flag Aprons, Union Barber Shop and Parlor Arcade Bar. It will serve a curated cocktail menu, as well as play a variety of music from local, national and international DJs.

