ST CHARLES, Mo. — TNT Crust, a pizza crust manufacturer, recently purchased a new production facility in St. Charles.

TNT manufactures and distributes partially baked, self-rising, flat breads, gluten-free, vegetable-based and other pizza crusts for restaurants, pizza manufacturers and foodservice distributers.

The new facility will complement TNT’s current operations in Wisconsin and will “provide a strategic distribution point to serve new and existing customers,” according to the press release.

The new facility is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the St. Louis community.

“The new facility will be outfitted with state‐of‐the‐art equipment and exemplifies TNT’s commitment to enhancing our production capabilities and leading the industry in quality, service, and innovation,” said Scott McNair, chief executive officer for TNT.

The facility is expected to be operational by the second half of 2020.

