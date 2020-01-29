O'FALLON, Mo. — The O’Fallon, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

James Guy Foster Jr. was last seen at about 9 p.m. on Jan. 25 near the Vanguard Mobile Home Park at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Belleau Creek Road. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue coat and a gray stocking cap.

Foster is 49 years old. He’s described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Foster should call the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200.

