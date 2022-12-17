'We will not rest': Search continues for missing Missouri woman 1 year later

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Betty Hayes, 88, was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2021.

MONROE COUNTY, Missouri — One year after a woman was reported missing from her Monroe County home, she still has not been found.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday news release that it is continuing to look for leads on the disappearance of 88-year-old Betty Hayes.

Hayes was last heard from on Dec. 16, 2021, when she spoke with a family member over the phone. At the time, she was believed to be at her home at 17040 Route C in Holliday, Missouri.

She was reported missing the next afternoon, and a large-scale search was initiated.

An "intensive" investigation has been ongoing ever since Hayes' disappearance, involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol and multiple other agencies, the sheriff's office said.

Though police have followed up on multiple leads, they still haven't found Hayes. They're asking the public for help in getting answers.

“Our office in conjunction with the Missouri State Highway Patrol is still actively investigating to determine the whereabouts of Betty Hayes," Monroe County Sheriff Joe Colston said. "We will not rest until we have answers for the family and our community. These investigations sometimes take more time than we would like to have answers, but we are determined to find those answers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 660-327-4060 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 1-800-525-5555.