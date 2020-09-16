Teen with autism missing in St. Charles County

Bryce Layne is 13 years old. He was last seen the Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Hampton Crossing Court

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager who has autism.

Bryce Layne is 13 years old. He was last seen the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 15 in the 3300 block of Hampton Crossing Court, which is in the Harvester area of the county.

Bryce is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 146 pounds. He was wearing an Adidas shirt and dark-colored pants.

Police believe he might be driving a 2016 Honda CR-V with Missouri license plate LA5-K8Z.

In its missing person report, the St. Charles County Police Department said he has autism.

Anyone with information about where Bryce is or might be should call 911 or the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.