St. Charles woman found dead a week after she went missing

Police said Mitchell's body was found inside an apartment Monday night. A man was taken into custody.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — New details were revealed one week after a St. Charles woman went missing.

In a press conference, Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said Jacquelyn "Jacque" Elizabeth Mitchell was found dead inside an apartment Monday night and a suspect was taken into custody.

He said the Maryland Heights Police Department started working with the St. Charles Police Department on the case after Mitchell’s car was found at an apartment complex in Maryland Heights on Sunday.

Just 24 hours prior, Mitchell's loved ones spoke to 5 On Your Side, begging for more answers and clues.

Her family said she lived with her mom in St. Charles and also at times with her dad in Bridgeton. Her sister Stephanie Babcock knew something was wrong.

"She would never not come home, this is not her character," she said.

The family said last Tuesday, Mitchell left work in Sunset Hills and went to the nearby Maggie O'Brien's.

"We have confirmation that she left Maggie O's at 11:25 p.m. Past midnight, we don't know where she went when her phone turned off because the next day her mom called her and it went to voicemail," Babcock added.

During the investigation, Carson said investigators were provided video of a man driving Mitchell’s car. After identifying him and obtaining a search warrant for his apartment, investigators found Mitchell’s body inside Monday night.

Carson said investigators believe Mitchell had been dead for six days when she was found.

During the press conference, an investigator with the St. Charles Police Department said Mitchell and the suspect knew each other socially and they "hung out in the same areas." Carson said Mitchell went to the suspect's apartment after leaving Maggie O'Brien’s on March 14.

An autopsy was performed on Mitchell's body, and Carson said they are still waiting for toxicology results.

The suspect had not been charged at the time of the press conference Tuesday. Carson said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office was working on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.

Babcock said surveillance showed Mitchell leaving alone and entering her car. Mitchell talks to her parents every single day, which was a red flag when their parents didn't hear from her, Babcock told 5 On Your Side.

She also said Mitchell never came home and missed work.

"She is constantly on her phone, and she would never miss work, she loves that job," Babcock shared.

A flock camera picked up her license plate in Overland Wednesday night at 7:40 p.m. Mitchell's phone was last pinged at Route 364 and Bennington.

Over the weekend, her loved ones searched the area and found her car at Whisper Hollow Apartments in Maryland Heights on Sunday.