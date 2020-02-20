JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill by a vote of 139 to 6 Wednesday that would require more regulations for kratom products.

House Bill 2061 creates the Kratom Consumer Protection Act, which requires

"sellers of kratom products to ensure that their products are not adulterated with dangerous substances."

The bill also bans the sale of Kratom to people under 18.

Kratom is a plant grown in Asia that "affects the same opioid brain receptors as morphine, appears to have properties that expose users to the risks of addiction, abuse and dependence," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Missouri consumers deserve to know that the products they purchase in stores are what they purport to be,” said Rep. Phil Christofanelli, of St. Peters, who sponsored the bill. “This bill ensures that kratom products sold in this state are properly labeled and reserved for adults in order to protect the public from bad actors in the marketplace.”

The Kratom Consumer Protection Act has been enacted in five other states, and similar legislation is pending in 22 others, according to a press release from Christofanelli's office.

Last year, St. Charles County's Kratom Seller Registration Ordinance took effect. According to the county's website, the law requires sellers of kratom to register online. Sellers must also inform consumers with proper labeling and refrain from selling adulterated or concentrated kratom. They also must not sell to anyone under 18.

