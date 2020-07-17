MLS expansion to St. Louis pushed back to 2023 due to COVID-19 pandemic

In a post on social media, MLS4TheLou said the construction on the new stadium is still moving "full-steam" ahead, as well as the hiring of staff and the releasing of a club name, crest and colors.

"Major League Soccer today announced a new timeline for the inaugural seasons of three of the four expansion clubs. The new timeline is the result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the commencement of business operations and stadium development of these clubs and will give the clubs an appropriate timelines for a successful launch," the MLS said in a statement. "Austin FC remains on schedule to begin competition in 2021 as planned. Charlotte, originally scheduled to begin MLS play next season, will now debut in 2022. St. Louis and Sacramento will begin play in 2023 instead of 2022. The decision was made by the MLS Commissioner Don Garber, in conjunction with the league's expansion committee."