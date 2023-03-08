MoDOT selects team to replace Chester Bridge

The bridge is safe for travel, but the aging structure is considered in poor condition, according to MoDOT.

CHESTER, Ill. — The Missouri Department of Transportation's commission has selected a design-build contractor to replace the Chester Bridge.

A proposal from The Ames Team, comprised of Ames Construction Inc. and Parsons Transportation Group, was selected by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

The bridge was originally constructed in 1942. It spans across the Mississippi River, connecting the cities of Perryville, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois, via Route 51. According to MoDOT, around 7,000 vehicles use the bridge daily.

The bridge is safe for travel, but the aging structure is considered in poor condition, according to MoDOT. The commission approved an amendment on Sept. 9, 2021, to fund the Chester Bridge Replacement Project.

“This major river bridge is vital to agricultural traffic, area industries and travelers,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Brian Okenfuss. “While the current bridge is safe, it is in poor condition. The new Chester Bridge will reduce the number of flood-related closures and better serve today’s traffic.”

The Ames Team will construct the bridge upstream from the existing structure, making it twice as wide. No long-term lane closures are anticipated by MoDOT and traffic will continue as construction is completed.

The completion date is by the end of 2026 and will cost approximately $284 million, according to a press release.

Find more information and renderings on the Chester Bridge replacement here.