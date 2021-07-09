Muny single show tickets on sale Monday

Single-show tickets go on sale Monday morning at 9 a.m. The 2021 season includes two Muny premieres and the return of three classics

ST. LOUIS — The Muny is back for its 103rd season this summer, and you can pick up single-show tickets starting Monday.

Single-show tickets go on sale Monday morning at 9 a.m. on the Muny website, over the phone at 314-531-1111 or in person at the Muny box office.

The 2021 season includes two Muny premieres and the return of three classics. The five shows are:

Smokey Joe’s Cafe (July 26 – Aug. 1)

The Sound of Music (Aug. 3 – 9)

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Aug. 12 – 18)

On Your Feet! (Aug. 21 – 27)

Chicago (Aug. 30 – Sept. 5).

The outdoor theater announced last month it’ll be able to sell tickets at full capacity. The Muny previously was going to limit shows to 60% capacity, but that was lifted after officials worked with and got support from the City of St. Louis Health Department.

“On behalf of the entire Muny team, we cannot wait to welcome you back to summer nights filled with the magic of musical theatre,” The Muny shared on Facebook.

Each of its nearly 11,000 seats will be available, including the 1,500 free seats offered nightly on a first-come, first-served basis.