Nelly and 314 Foundation team up for High School Alumni Games 2024

He's teaming up with the 314 Foundation for an Olympic-style tournament called the High School Alumni Games. It will include social, athletic, and STEM competitions.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday afternoon, St. Louis rapper Nelly made a big announcement at Harris Stowe State University.

He's teaming up with the 314 Foundation for an Olympic-style tournament called the High School Alumni Games. It will include social, athletic, and STEM competitions for cash prizes.

Nelly said he was inspired by that very St. Louis question: "Where did you go to high school?"

"My whole thought process was how do we use that to kind of galvanize the city and come together, to do something that we can all be proud of, all take part in and not only that also celebrate education," he said in the announcement press conference Tuesday.

Every local high school has a chance to participate, but it's only for people who've celebrated at least their 10th class reunion.