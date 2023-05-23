New Halls Ferry crash leaves 3 dead Monday night

Three people were killed after a car crossed the center line on New Halls Ferry Road and crashed into an oncoming SUV.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash Monday night in north St. Louis County resulted in the death of three women.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded just after 9 p.m. Monday to a two-car crash on New Halls Ferry Road near Seven Hills Drive.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Fusion was traveling south on New Halls Ferry Road when it crossed the center line and struck an oncoming Cadillac SUV.

Police said the driver and passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Fusion was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Police had not identified any of the victims as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact St. Louis County police at 636-259-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).