New Haven, Missouri, church grieving loss of pastor in semi-truck crash carrying anhydrous ammonia

NEW HAVEN, Mo. — Illinois State Police (ISP) is working to identify a dark-colored car they said could have been involved in Friday's deadly tanker truck crash carrying anhydrous ammonia in Effingham County, Illinois.

Police said the car was headed west on Highway 40 and spotted passing through the Spring Creek Road intersection around 8:35 p.m. Friday shortly before the crash.

Five people were killed in the crash, including a Franklin County pastor from St. Peter's United Church of Christ. Church members said 67-year-old Dr. Dan Smith was in Effingham County for a high school football game.

The church has extra pastors to the church so people can continue to grieve. They also said Sunday was emotional during their first service since he died.

"It's a lot to process, sadness, frustration, so much possibility in his ministry here," Chrissy Gilbert, who teaches Sunday school at the church, said.

She said she was on the search committee that hired Smith. Her son was very close with the pastor and they shared a love of faith and drums.

Smith was installed as the church's permanent pastor in June. Gilbert said she has questions about the accident but that doesn't stop the pain of losing someone you're close to.

"They're questions. Will the answers bring back Dan? Will it bring back those who passed away or those that are still struggling in the hospital with the repercussions. Answers don't change that," Gilbert said.

"Now we're trying to keep the church going, that's what Dan would want," Rob Hesemann, who serves as the church council president, said.

Hesemann said he remembers his pastor as being down-to-earth, dedicated to his faith and an overall kind person who cared for youth following their faith.

"It was hard to understand and comprehend. But, the joyful memories of him and the kids, the realization that he's not going to be here, is pretty tough," Hesemann.

Five others were injured as a result of the aftermath, including four members of the Mizzou Club swim.

According to a GoFundMe page organized for the students, the injured were headed to a meet at Ohio State when they got caught in the gas cloud. All four were taken to the hospital including three of whom were airlifted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anhydrous ammonia is a "colorless, highly irritating gas with a pungent, suffocating odor." The substance is flammable.