ST. LOUIS — The NHL All-Star Game is coming to St. Louis in January. The Blues released the schedule of events for the weekend.

The three main events are: NHL Fan Fair from Jan. 23 through the 26 at Union Station, tickets start at $12, NHL All-Star 5K on Jan. 25 in downtown St. Louis, early entry is $35 and Honor the Past NHL Alumni Game presented by Bud Light: Jan. 23 at Centene Community Ice Center, tickets start at $22.50.

The NHL All-Star Game will be on NBC at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Below is the full schedule of events

Thursday, Jan. 23

Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 2 - 6 p.m. l Boys & Girls Club Teen Center of Excellence

2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 3 - 10 p.m. l St. Louis Union Station

NHL Mascot Showdown*, 5 & 7 p.m. l NHL Fan Fair @ St. Louis Union Station

2020 All-Star Media Day presented by Adidas*, 5 p.m. l Stifel Theatre (Not open to public)

NHL Alumni Game Honoring the Past presented by Bud Light*, 7 p.m. l Centene Community Ice Center

Friday, Jan. 24

NHL Mini 1 v 1 Shootout, 10 a.m. l Centene Community Ice Center

Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 10 a.m - 6 p.m. l Matthews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club

NHL Learn-To-Play Skills Jamboree, 11:30 a.m. l Winterfest Rink in Kiener Plaza

2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 3 - 10 p.m. l St. Louis Union Station

NHL All-Star Skills Pregame Event, 4:30 p.m. l 14th and Market (Details to be announced)

2020 NHL All-Star Skills presented by New Amsterdam Vodka*, 7 p.m. l Enterprise Center

Saturday, Jan. 25

NHL All-Star 5K presented by Ashley Furniture*, 9 a.m. l Downtown St. Louis

Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 10 a.m - 7 p.m. l Kiener Plaza

2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. l St. Louis Union Station

NHL Mascot Showdown*, noon and 2 p.m. l NHL Fan Fair @ St. Louis Union Station

NHL Learn-To-Play Skills Jamboree, 12 p.m. l Winterfest Rink in Kiener Plaza

NHL All-Star Pregame Event, 5 p.m. l 14th & Market (Details to be announced)

2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game*, 7 p.m. l Enterprise Center

Sunday, Jan. 26

Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. l Missouri History Museum

2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. l St. Louis Union Station

NHL Mascot Showdown*, noon and 2 p.m. l NHL Fan Fair at St. Louis Union Station

Try Hockey for Free**, noon l Winterfest Rink in Kiener Plaza

*Paid ticket/registration required. **Free pre-registration required.

All other events are free and open to the public. Event dates and times are subject to change.

Additional events may be added at any time, click here for the latest

