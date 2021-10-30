Normandy officer struck on I-170 Friday night

He was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening, Missouri State Highway Patrol said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Normandy police officer is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 170 near St. Charles Rock Road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on northbound I-170 shortly after 7:30 p.m. An officer with the Normandy Police Department had been out of his patrol car when he was struck by another vehicle, said MSHP Cpl. Dallas Thompson.

He was conscious and alert when taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that struck the officer remained at the scene.

Northbound lanes were closed to traffic for over an hour Friday night as first responders worked the scene.