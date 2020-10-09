'I almost fell out of my chair' | O'Fallon, Missouri couple wins $1M on scratcher

Kenneth Wilmes bought the ticket at Midwest Petroleum at 2700 Technology Drive

O'FALLON, Mo. — A St. Charles County couple bought their dream home after claiming a $1 million prize on a scratcher.

Kenneth Wilmes won on a Missouri Lottery “$300 Million Cash Explosion” scratchers ticket. He bought the ticket at Midwest Petroleum at 2700 Technology Drive in O’Fallon.

“I almost fell out of my chair. It couldn’t have come at a better time,” Wilmes said. “Our dream has been to own a house on a couple of acres. We found that house last week.”

“$300 Million Cash Explosion” is a $30 ticket with more than $167.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including two $10 million top prizes and five additional $1 million prizes, according to a news release.

Wilmes’ winning ticket is the Lottery’s 149th million-dollar-plus scratchers ticket to date and the 553rd overall.

Last year, lottery players in St. Charles County won more than $47.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.