Fort Zumwalt School District begins another school year

Located in St. Charles County, the school district is home to 16 elementary schools, four middle schools and five high schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — School is officially in session for the Fort Zumwalt School District, and students are anticipating their first weekend of the new school year.

Located in St. Charles County, the school district is home to 16 elementary schools, four middle schools and five high schools – North, South, East, West and Hope. The district serves the cities of O’Fallon, St. Peters, Dardenne Prairie, Saint Paul and parts of Wentzville.

According to the district's website, 75% of Fort Zumwalt teachers have an advanced degree, compared with 62% statewide.

The average Fort Zumwalt elementary class size is 20.

In the early 2000s, Fort Zumwalt was the fastest growing school district in Missouri. In the past 10 years, enrollment has plateaued.