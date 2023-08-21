What's new at Rockwood School District for the 2023-24 school year?

"We're in better shape than we were last year," Superintendent Curtis Cain said, "but we're still down a number of positions as it relates to bus drivers."

WILDWOOD, Mo. — There is always something new for back to school, and this year, the Rockwood R-VI School District is focusing on safety.

Superintendent Curtis Cain explained what students will see this year, "four district safety officers that are going to be full-time employees here in the Rockwood School District. They'll be rotating through each of our quadrants, each of the elementary schools, each of our quadrants on a daily basis."

The four dedicated officers will join Rockwood's already established student resource officers. While those positions are filled, there are a number of open spots at Rockwood schools.

"We're in better shape than we were last year," Cain told 5 On Your Side, "but we're still down a number of positions as it relates to bus drivers."

The district is also looking for additional support staff and people to help keep things running smoothly on these hot days.

"It's going to be a warm week, so everybody needs to be as patient as they possibly can," Dr. Cain tells 5 On Your Side, "hydrate as much as possible, and we'll take the necessary breaks to keep everyone as safe as we possible can."

Lafayette High School Principal Karen Calcaterra had this advice for students, "Don't skip lunch. Don't let those first day jitters keep you from skipping breakfast. Make sure you stay hydrated."

