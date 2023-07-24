Michelle Li, The Very Asian Foundation receive AAJA AAPI Community Impact Award

The Community Impact Award recognizes those who champion the spirit of community through their work, leadership, diversity, and inclusion.

ST. LOUIS — “Today in St. Louis” co-anchor Michelle Li and the non-profit she co-founded, Very Asian Foundation, were named recipients of the Asian American Journalists Association’s AAPI Community Impact Award over the weekend. Li and her foundation were awarded the honor at the AAJA23 Awards Gala Saturday night in Washington, D.C.

The Community Impact Award recognizes those who champion the spirit of community through their work, leadership, diversity, and inclusion.

“It's incredibly humbling to receive any recognition, but as a journalist-founded organization, we couldn't be more honored to work toward filling the gap between news and community,” said Li. “None of this would be possible without the support of KSDK, TEGNA, and the community. We're humbled to receive an honor that allows us to create space for non-profit work through a journalistic lens. We are truly grateful to do this work and being honored is just icing on the cake.”

On New Year’s Day 2022, Li was anchoring the 6 p.m. newscast and read a story about popular New Year’s Day foods. At the end of the short story, she added, “I ate dumpling soup. That’s what a lot of Korean people do.”

A viewer called Li’s work line and left her a voicemail, calling Li’s dumpling comment “inappropriate” and called Li “annoying” and that she was “being very Asian.” The caller encouraged Li to “keep her Korean to herself.”

Li played the voicemail on her social media using the hashtag #VeryAsian and received an outpouring of support. She was invited to appear in-person on The Ellen Show, where she received a $10,000 check to help launch The Very Asian Foundation.

“Michelle’s story is the ultimate example of turning a negative into a positive,” said News Director Art Holliday. “What started as a misguided voicemail from a disgruntled viewer has grown into a megaphone for the unique challenges faced by Asian communities. KSDK recognizes Michelle's dedication and the positive impact of The Very Asian Foundation. We are immensely proud of her accomplishments and KSDK supports her efforts by providing a platform to raise awareness about the foundation's initiatives, making a positive difference in the lives of Asian-Americans, and fostering a more inclusive society for all. Way to go, Michelle!”

Li has received much recognition for her response to the racist voicemail and the work she did in its wake. In 2022, Li was awarded first place at the Missouri Broadcasters Awards in the Opinion/Commentary category for her on-air response and the George F. Davis Memorial Grant for Continuing Education by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-America Chapter Emmy Awards.

