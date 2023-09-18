‘RACE’ special focusing on the history and rise of antisemitism to air on 5 On Your Side

The hour-long program will feature in-depth personal experiences with antisemitism, including Holocaust survivor Rachel Miller.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side’s next RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. special will air in early October and focus on the history and rise of antisemitism in our community and across the country.

RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. Fighting Antisemitism will air at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5. The special is sponsored by the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum.

The hour-long program will feature in-depth personal experiences with antisemitism, including Holocaust survivor Rachel Miller and other members of the Jewish community. Additional stories will focus on efforts to educate and fight antisemitism from local schools to college campuses and beyond. 5 On Your Side anchor Mike Bush will also moderate a panel discussion with seven members of our community.

The panel discussion was filmed at the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum. The participants discuss their own experiences with antisemitism, what they think we can all do to fight antisemitism, ideas on how to speak to young people about it, and how they respond when confronted with antisemitism.

The panel participants are:

Karen Aroesty, former Regional Director at ADL Heartland. Current Director of Administration, St. Louis County

Deb Israeli, registered nurse and former Mayor of Olivette

Rabbi Chaim Landa, Co-Director at Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County

Helen Turner, Director of Education and Interpretation, St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum

Jay Greenberg, Special Agent in Charge of the St. Louis Field Office, FBI

Maxine Gill, Washington University class of 2023 alum, Hillel

Brian Herstig, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis

“While traditional media and social media has huge potential for good, it also is a forum for false information and maliciousness,” said 5 On Your Side anchor and host of the special Mike Bush. “We’ve seen a disturbing level of hate directed at minority communities and that includes alarming antisemitism. The way to stop this cycle of misinformation, ignorance and hate is through knowledge and that’s our goal with this hour-long KSDK special program.”

The RACE series has been produced by 5 On Your Side since 2020. It has been honored with several awards, including a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, a 2022 Gracie Award, and was most recently a finalist for 2023 duPont-Columbia award. The series can be viewed on 5 On Your Side’s YouTube channel. In the days following the event, the panel discussion will be made available in full to watch on the YouTube playlist and be available for on-demand viewing on 5+, 5 On Your Side’s streaming channel available on Roku and Fire TV.

