How to donate to the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund

The COVID-19 Regional Response Fund supports area communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic and economic fallout

ST. LOUIS — As the St. Louis region recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 5 On Your Side wants to help the people doing the hard work to hold our community together.

Project 5 is partnering with the St. Louis Community Foundation's COVID-19 Regional Response Fund to help support organizations that continue providing extraordinary relief efforts to the people hit hardest by the effects of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Regional Response Fund is administered by the St. Louis Community Foundation. It directs resources to nonprofits in our area that help areas that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and economic outcome.