The Little Bit Foundation in need of volunteers to serve St. Louis area schools

JENNINGS, Mo. — For 22 years, The Little Bit Foundation has served under-resourced students in the St. Louis area.

The purpose of the organization is to remove barriers to build students' confidence and create educational equity.

"We serve 14,000 students in 48 schools all over the St. Louis area. We have a whole child model so kids have what they need," CEO and President Miranda Walker Jones said.

Its mission is carried out through college readiness programs, to family wellness and book fairs, to boutiques within its partnered schools.

Fairview Elementary in the Jennings School District is one of the newest schools to partner with the nonprofit.

"In a boutique, you'd see clothes, shoes, hats, toiletries and emergency food kits. Anything a kid would need that would stop them from coming to school because they don't have the essentials," Jones added.

Fairview's principal Melisha Mack said there is a need within their school.

"Our parents don't have an opportunity or resources to have school uniforms, so this is eliminating one of the barriers," Mack said.

The organization itself has faced its own barriers.

In last year's record rainfall, floodwaters washed away supplies. Their passion pressured their persistence.

"With the community's support, we never stopped services even losing 80% of our items, we were still out in the schools, still giving kids what they needed," Jones said.

To continue growing, more hands are needed.

Twenty-one schools are without volunteers. Jones said mentors are also in need.

"Our biggest need is for the schools reps and to dedicate at least two to three hours a week. Our volunteers are the heart of the organization here," Volunteer coordinator Bryan Walker said.

Jones knows a little bit can go a long way.

"We are making sure they are supported and cared for is what we're really going for here," Jones said.

Jones explained the organization will be adding five new school partnerships this year.

After the record rainfall, the organization's location was ruined. It's in a temporary location and it's working to get a permanent spot.

Volunteers can work either a morning or afternoon shift from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Right now, there is a dire need for volunteers during those afternoon hours.