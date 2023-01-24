Missouri History Museum will showcase exhibits, honor the past for Black History Month

It welcomes more than 400,000 guests a year for curious minds to discover more than 175,000 collected items.

ST. LOUIS — Since 1866, the Missouri Historical Society has been archiving and striving to share historical knowledge with the community.

It's able to do so through one of its locations: The Missouri History Museum.

On the museum's website, it said it serves more than 36,500 students annually.

Cicely Hunter is a Public Historian of the African American History Initiative.

Hunter said the museum highlights diversity year-round, but especially during Black History Month and Juneteenth.

Feb. 1 marks the first day of Black History Month.

"We have a series of different events on Tuesdays and on Thursdays," she said. "We'll have the '#1 Civil Rights Exhibit and Beyond'. We'll also have 'Movement and Migration'. It is focusing on the early period, post-Civil War time frame. Really spotlighting the importance of Black history told from Black perspectives and narratives and we can build that equitable future."

Hunter said while donations are impactful, she also encourages the community to be curious and connected.

For decades, dedicated work is meant to gather information from the past to form a brighter future.

"It's important for us to dig deep and have that knowledge base and share with our community in order to advance forward for that younger generation," Hunter said.

During Black History Month, 5 On Your Side is having another "Race: Listen, Learn, Live" special.

The program will focus on Black teenagers who will share their personal memories and perspectives on racism.

You can watch it Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. on 5 On Your Side.

