Do not expect to find parking in Soulard for Mardi Gras, organizers warn

Plan your Mardi Gras in Soulard with a designated driver or ride-sharing service.

ST. LOUIS — Mardi Gras is back and organizers expect to have big crowds in Soulard Saturday.

Kicking off the day's festivities is the Bud Light Grand Parade. The parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 running from Busch Stadium to the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

"Don't drive out here and expect to find a place to park," said Mardi Gras Foundation President Mack Bradley. "Take a taxi, take a rideshare, take a shuttle from downtown."

Parking for Mardi Gras

Parking in Soulard will be limited to residents and barricades will prevent street traffic through the historic neighborhood.

If you must drive, be safe and courteous and do not block driveways, fire hydrants or sidewalks. Designate a driver.

Metro

The Stadium MetroLink Station is a short walk from Soulard and features park and ride parking lots in Missouri and Illinois.

As far as MetroBus, the #10 Gravois-Lindell, #30 Arsenal and #73 Carondelet MetroBus routes serve stops near Soulard. Tap here to plan your trip.

Ridesharing

Uber and Lyft can drop you off close to the action. Check their apps and compare prices because it's sure to be a surge pricing event. These services also have limits on the number of people they can accommodate in each vehicle.

Uber and Lyft require drivers and passengers to wear face masks for the full ride.

