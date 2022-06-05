Police: 1 dead, several injured in west St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — At least one person was killed and several other people were injured Friday night in a crash in west St. Louis, police said.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue.
Multiple ambulances and firetrucks responded to the scene, which is on the border between the Central West End and Vandeventer neighborhoods.
A light-colored minvan at the scene was heavily damaged.
The injured were transported to various St. Louis hospitals.
Two men were taken into police custody at the scene and placed in a police cruiser.
It's unclear how many other vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash.
This is at least the third serious crash in St. Louis since Wednesday.
A 45-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon on S Broadway at River City Casino Boulevard. Family members identified the victim as Derek Pratt.
Police said Pratt was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck north on South Broadway when he was hit by a Hyundai Sonata, which was wanted by St. Louis County police as part of a drug investigation.
The two men inside the Hyundai were taken to a St. Louis hospital in critical condition.
Late Thursday night, a 25-year-old man was walking westbound across Jefferson Avenue at the intersection with Washington Avenue when he was hit by a gray sedan.
Police said the driver of the sedan continued south on Jefferson Avenue and was last seen on Locust Street.
The injured man was taken to a St. Louis hospital in critical condition.
And earlier Friday, a 49-year-old St. Louis man was killed when a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving eastbound on Bircher Avenue struck a tree near the intersection with Union Boulevard.
St. Louis police said Thomas Johnson was driving the SUV at a high rate of speed when he was killed shortly after 5 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.