Police: 1 dead, several injured in west St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — At least one person was killed and several other people were injured Friday night in a crash in west St. Louis, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue.

Multiple ambulances and firetrucks responded to the scene, which is on the border between the Central West End and Vandeventer neighborhoods.

A light-colored minvan at the scene was heavily damaged.

The injured were transported to various St. Louis hospitals.

Two men were taken into police custody at the scene and placed in a police cruiser.

It's unclear how many other vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash.

This is at least the third serious crash in St. Louis since Wednesday.

Police said Pratt was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck north on South Broadway when he was hit by a Hyundai Sonata, which was wanted by St. Louis County police as part of a drug investigation.

The two men inside the Hyundai were taken to a St. Louis hospital in critical condition.

Late Thursday night, a 25-year-old man was walking westbound across Jefferson Avenue at the intersection with Washington Avenue when he was hit by a gray sedan.

Police said the driver of the sedan continued south on Jefferson Avenue and was last seen on Locust Street.

The injured man was taken to a St. Louis hospital in critical condition.

And earlier Friday, a 49-year-old St. Louis man was killed when a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving eastbound on Bircher Avenue struck a tree near the intersection with Union Boulevard.

St. Louis police said Thomas Johnson was driving the SUV at a high rate of speed when he was killed shortly after 5 a.m.