ST. LOUIS — Two police officers were taken to the hospital for treatment after a crash involving a squad car near St. Louis University Hospital early Wednesday morning.

Police said the officers were near the intersection of Chouteau Avenue and South Grand Boulevard at around 1:50 a.m. when the crash happened.

The police cruiser suffered extensive damage to the front driver's side of the vehicle and came to a stop after hitting an electrical box. A four-door Chrysler sedan had damage to the front driver's side and the air-bags were deployed.

Video from the scene showed a man being taken from the scene in handcuffs by first responders. No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

Police have not released the conditions of the officers involved in the crash.

