Police looking for help identifying drivers who saw man who died from his injuries in St. Louis

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact a 3rd District Detective at 314-444-2500

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying several drivers who passed an injured man on Sept. 6 who later died from his injuries.

According to SLMPD, on Sept. 6 at around 11:10 pm, police responded to the 2200 block of Gravois where they located a man suffering injuries on the street.

Police say that several drivers stopped and observed the injured man. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The incident is being handled as an accidental injury, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact a 3rd District Detective at 314-444-2500