MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Maryland Heights police are looking for more information from the public in relation to the death of a man after a fall at the Dave Matthews Band concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater last week.

Police said the 44-year-old man was found unconscious on the concrete pathway between the lawn and house seating area several minutes after the concert was finished. He was transported to a hospital where he died several hours later from an apparent head injury.

Police said they think the person who reported the man to security might have seen the fall that caused his injuries. They are hoping to talk to that man or anyone else who might have seen what happened.

As of now, the case is being investigated as a suspicious death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-8700.

