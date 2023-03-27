2 puma siblings coming to the Saint Louis Zoo

Russet and Yukon spent many years at the Elmwood Park Zoo near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania before coming to the Saint Louis Zoo.

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo announced Monday two new additions to their Big Cat Country zone.

Two pumas, a female-and-male sibling pair, will join the Zoo after being rescued and arriving at the Elmwood Park Zoo near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2017.

Russet and Yukon were found in the wilds in Idaho after being orphaned and were saved as cubs, according to the Zoo's Facebook post.

Pumas are also known as cougars and mountain lions and live throughout North and South America. The species lives in various habitats including forests and rocky terrain.

Pumas are not endangered, they are currently listed as 'least concerned,' which means they still exist and are not likely to be threatened in the near future, IUCN Red List.

