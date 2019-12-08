ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man climbed through the drive-thru window at the McDonald’s in St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said the robbed rushed the drive-thru window as the cashier was interacting with a customer and climbed through the window to get inside. Police said the robber had a semi-automatic handgun.

The cashier ran and the robber used both computer screens to access the cash registers’ till. He got away with an unknown of money. The robbery occurred around 2:25 a.m.

A witness described the suspect’s car as being a black 4-door newer model year, Chevrolet, Malibu or Impala.

