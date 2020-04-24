'Round Up at the Register' campaign at Schnucks raises $250,000 for COVID-19 relief

The funds will be donated to the United Way

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks customers and the company have raised $250,000, which will be donated to the United Way for COVID-19 relief.

Of the total funds raised, customers donated $225,400 from April 3 through April 20, by rounding up the cost of their purchases to the nearest dollar, according to a press release.

Schnucks is donating an additional $24,600 and 100% of the donations will go directly to the United Way in each store’s local area.

“We are so grateful to Schnucks and their customers for this incredible outpouring of support and generosity to our community,” said United Way President and CEO Michelle Tucker in the release. “With this support, we can help individuals and families impacted by this crisis with their immediate and long-term needs. Although we are all apart right now, this is a wonderful example of the community coming together to care for each other.”

This recent donation is in addition to the $605,000 the company donated last month to support COVID-19 relief in the five states in which Schnucks operates, the release said.

“We are incredibly grateful for our customers’ generosity,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Just like our company and our teammates are dedicated to nourishing people’s lives, our customers have shown that in these uncertain times, their commitment to helping their neighbors and communities is unwavering.”

Tucker said that Schnucks customers’ Round Up donations will support those who are currently in need of food, health care, employment support and emergency utility, rent and mortgage assistance. 5 On Your Side was a proud partner in the Round Up at the Register campaign

Those who are experiencing hardships due to COVID-19 are encouraged to dial 2-1-1, the United Way’s free and confidential service that helps people across North America find the local resources they need 24 hours a day, seven days a week.