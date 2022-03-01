Saint Louis Science Center in the running for USA Today's best science museum

You can vote once per day through Monday, March 14 at 11 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Science Center is in the running for some national recognition and you can help them take the top spot.

The Science Center is up for USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award for best science museum. A panel of experts and USA Today 10Best editors selected the 20 nominees.

"The Saint Louis Science Center offers a free place to learn and play through more than 700 interactive experiences across 10 galleries. The museum features an indoor-outdoor agricultural pavilion, five-story OMNIMAX Theater and the McDonnell Planetarium," USA Today said of the Science Center.

As of Tuesday, March 1, the Science Center was in 6th place. You can vote once per day through Monday, March 14 at 11 a.m., when polls close. To cast your vote, click here.

The winners will be announced on March 25.

St. Louis museums are no stranger to the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The City Museum and The Magic House are also currently up for an award. They're competing for top spot in the best children's museum category. You can vote in that category by clicking here. Polls also close on March 14 at 11 a.m.