There's another great reason to visit Tower Grove Park this summer

The beer and cocktail garden will be open every Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 29.

ST. LOUIS — You can add this to your fun weekend to-do list.

Schlafly Beer is partnering with STL Barkeep for a new beer and cocktail garden in Tower Grove Park near Ruins Pond. It's a pop-up that opens Friday.

Then, it will be open every Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 29. There will be beer, seasonal cocktails, food trucks, music and more.

There will be tables and benches provided, but organizers suggest bringing your own seats to make sure you have a place to sit.

A portion of the beer and cocktail sales benefit the park, and if you register to become a Tower Grove Park member at one of the events, you can get a free beer.

“Joining the Park membership program is a rewarding way to support the efforts of our dedicated team and to preserve Tower Grove Park for the next 150 years," Bill Reininger, Tower Grove Park executive director, said in a press release. "We're excited to partner with Schlafly and STL Barkeep on this venture to bring the community together to enjoy and sustain the Park's unique beauty."

The Park receives an annual stipend from the City of St. Louis that comprises 40% of annual operating revenue. The rest is covered by modest user fees and generous philanthropic support.