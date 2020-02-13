BERKELEY, Mo. — A parent boarded a Johnson Wabash School bus with a gun during a fight Wednesday morning, the school said.

Principal Tangie Francwar described the situation in a letter to parents Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the school's Bus No. 541 stopped at Fay and Canyon drives in Berkeley while a fight was happening at the bus stop. Students boarded the bus, and a parent tried to follow after them.

The driver and bus monitors tried to stop him from boarding, but he pulled out a gun and broke out the bus' door window, Francwar said.

He and other adults then boarded the bus, threatening the driver and students. A bus monitor led students to the back of the bus away from the man.

Francwar said the man encouraged the students to fight and then ran away after 37 seconds.

The bus driver radioed for help and the Berkeley Police Department and Ferguson-Florissant School District administrators came to the scene.

The parent was identified and taken into custody, Francwar said. The Ferguson-Florissant School District is cooperating with Berkeley police while an investigation is underway.

She said support is being provided to students and staff affected by the incident.

The full message sent to parents is below:

"Dear Johnson-Wabash Families,

All of our students are safe; however, I need to inform you about an incident involving Bus 541 this morning. In addition to the driver, two monitors were onboard the bus this morning. As the bus approached the stop at Fay and Canyon a fight was in progress. Students boarded the bus. A parent attempted to board the bus, but was denied access by the driver and monitors until he displayed a gun and broke the window in the door. The parent and other adults then boarded the bus and threatened the driver and students. One of the monitors directed students to the back of the bus away from the parent.

The parent encouraged students to fight, and after 37 seconds fled the bus.

The driver then immediately radioed for assistance. Berkeley police and FFSD administration responded to the scene. The suspect has been positively identified and is in custody at this time.

An additional bus was dispatched to transport students to school.

District administration including the Student Services department are at Johnson-Wabash to provide support to students and staff affected by this incident.

FFSD is cooperating fully with Berkeley police in their investigation. Those involved will likely face criminal charges, and students who do not meet the expectations listed in the Student Expectation Code will face consequences from the District.

Your child’s safety is our first priority. Please take a moment to talk with your child about making good choices and the dangerous consequences of making bad choices. Also, please remind your child to report any unsafe situation or rumors to a trusted adult or through our online reporting tool, www.psstworld.com. You can find a link on our district app, school website or directly on the PsstWorld website. As part of our comprehensive safety and security plan we are committed to clear communication between home and school. We will keep you informed of any incidents that occur at school. Please contact me if you have further questions.

Sincerely,

Tangie Francwar

Principal"

