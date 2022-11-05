Semi crashes, spills flammable substance all over I-44 eastbound in Eureka Saturday morning

According to a MoDOT alert, the closure is expected to last until shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

EUREKA, Mo. — A semi crash just before 5 a.m. Saturday resulted in a hours-long closure of Interstate 44 eastbound at Lewis Road in Eureka.

According to Eureka Fire Department Assistant Chief Scott Barthelmass and Deputy Fire Chief William Stamberger, a semitruck hauling a type of solvent overturned on Interstate 44 causing barrels of the solvent to break open and spill on the interstate.

Stamberger said the substance was flammable, resulting in a complete closure of Interstate 44 eastbound while crews managed the spill.

Barthelmass said no one was injured in the crash, and there was no risk of fire from the substance as of 7:40 Saturday morning. He said crews were waiting for hazmat teams to show up, so the roadway could be cleaned and reopened.

According to a MoDOT alert, the closure is expected to last until shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The leftmost lane of I-44 westbound is also closed to handle the clean up.

I-44 eastbound traffic is being routed off the interstate at Lewis Road to pass the crash.