SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Sex education classes in Illinois could soon address ‘sexting.’

Lawmakers are proposing bill ‘HB4007,’ which would require sex education classes to include age-appropriate discussion on ‘sexting’ for students in grades 6 through 12.

Representative Maurice A. West II proposed the bill. Discussions of ‘sexting’ would include the possible consequences of it, identification of situation in which bullying or harassment result from sexting, the possible long-term consequences, importance of using the internet safely, the identification of individuals in the school or community that may be contacted for assistance with issues, concerns, or problems and the development of strategies for resisting peer pressure and for communicating in a positive manner.

The bill defines ‘sexting’ as the act of sending, sharing, receiving, or forwarding a sexually explicit or sexually suggestive image, video, or text message by a digital or electronic device, including, but not limited to, a mobile or cellular telephone or a computer.

