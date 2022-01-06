Shaq to DJ St. Louis Mardi Gras party

Shaq is headed to St. Louis... but not for basketball

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has always had one of the biggest Mardi Gras celebrations in the country. In 2022, the event is bringing a "big" special guest, in the literal and figurative sense, to Soulard.

NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal has been tapped to appear at St. Louis Mardi Gras in 2022, but it doesn't have anything to do with basketball.

O'Neal is the headliner to DJ at the "Effen Tent" on Saturday, February 26 as "DJ Diesel". "Diesel" was one of O'Neal's nicknames during his Hall of Fame basketball career.

DJ Diesel has performed as various festivals and events over the years and is the only athlete ever with a platinum album.

Shaq describes himself as the "World's Biggest DJ". Standing 7-foot-1 and weighing more than 300 pounds, he certainly is in the running.

In his 21-year NBA career, O'Neal was a 15-time All-Star, 2-time scoring champion, 4-time NBA Finals champion, 3-time NBA Finals MVP and the 1999-2000 NBA MVP.