Six Flags to open for the season this weekend

EUREKA, Mo. — Six Flags St. Louis is reopening for the season this weekend, and the rides aren't the only thing to get excited for.

The park will open for the season on April 1, and to celebrate the 2023 season, 23 guests will go home with some special prizes.

According to a press release from the park, park employees will be surprising 23 lucky guests with prizes, including complimentary season passes, dining passes, park merchandise, gift cards and more.

One lucky guest will get a "2023 Fun Pack" to bring a group of 23 people to the park with admission tickets, parking and meals included.

This year, the park will be recognizing Autism Awareness Month with Low Sensory Sundays. On every Sunday in April, all unnecessary sound will be eliminated from the park, making it as quiet as possible for people with sensory sensitivities.

They will also offer one-on-one character meet and greets in low sensory settings, so people with sensory sensitivities can meet their favorite Looney Tunes characters.

The park offers a low-sensory room every day the park is open and offers a sensory guide to let sensory-sensitive guests know which ride they might enjoy.

If you are looking for something new this season at Six Flags, they are opening a new family roller coaster geared toward younger thrill-seekers this summer.

The Formula 1-inspired Rookie Racer will have a minimum height requirement of 3 feet, the lowest of any coaster in the park, Six Flags said in a Wednesday news release announcing the coaster.

"But this is not a 'kiddie' coaster," Six Flags said. "This is a steel roller coaster with twists, turns and a horizontal loop … that the whole family can ride, enjoy and scream together on!"