St. Charles is going to the dogs this weekend

Tails will be wagging with several events in St. Charles benefitting Five Acres Animal Shelter

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Tails will be wagging in St. Charles this weekend with several dog-themed events benefitting Five Acres Animal Shelter. If you are a runner, walker or already in the spirit of Halloween, they've got you covered. The Trails for Tails Glow 1-mile run or walk and a 5k kicks off Paw-toberfest Friday night. The Paw Parade steps off Saturday in Frenchtown.

St Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said, "there's going to be prizes for best overall, most creative, funniest, best group."

They are excited to partner with five acres animal shelter to raise money for the no-kill shelter. Five acres development director Madeline Stroder said these events will truly help. "Partnered with the city of St. Charles we have been able to double the amount of animals that we care for, which just means more food, more litter all that good stuff," she said.

There were over 130 dogs dressed to the nines last year and they're expecting even more this year.

If you want even more fun, on Sunday Angels for Animals will be holding a fundraiser at the old schoolhouse in Cottleville with food, drinks and more, and proceeds also benefit five acres. Registration is open for all three events and the nice weather should bring hundreds out. 5 On Your Side's Monica Adams is the parade emcee.